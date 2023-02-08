Watch Out For Car Insurance Scammers, Gov't Says

By Joel Poultney (February 8, 2023, 4:40 PM GMT) -- People in Britain must beware of a new car insurance scam where fraudsters falsely sell cover and advise customers to redeem funds from a fake trust that falsely claims it's operated by the government, HM Courts and Tribunal Service said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS