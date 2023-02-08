Lack Of Evidence Foils Ex-Asst. AG's Bias Suit At 4th Circ.

By Emily Sawicki (February 8, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- In an unpublished decision filed Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit declined to revive an age and disability discrimination suit brought by a former North Carolina assistant attorney general against the state's department of justice, saying he did not provide evidence younger employees were treated better amid budget cuts....

