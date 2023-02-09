Calif. Ethics Board Weighs New Court Communications Policy

By Emily Sawicki (February 9, 2023, 1:58 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics is soliciting input on a draft decision allowing judges to share outside information with judicial officers at the request of parties such as interest groups, government agencies and bar associations under conditions that do not undermine confidence in the judiciary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS