Vitamin Shoppe Hyped Weak Muscle Powder, 1st Circ. Told

By Brian Dowling (February 8, 2023, 5:13 PM EST) -- Purchasers of Vitamin Shoppe muscle-building supplements seeking a second chance at a deceptive-advertising class action told the First Circuit on Wednesday that the retailer should be required to show that the product itself, rather than the nutrient generally, provides the desired benefits that are promoted on labels....

