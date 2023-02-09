Class Members Ask Court To Reject PG&E 'Backdoor Deal'

By Jonathan Capriel (February 9, 2023, 7:31 PM EST) -- Nearly 700 members of a proposed class suing the currently bankrupt utility company PG&E Corp. for allegedly defrauding investors by causing wildfires have urged a California federal judge not to approve a settlement negotiated by the class representative, calling the bid a "backdoor deal" that will undermine the claims process....

