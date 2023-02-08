11th Circ. Says $35B L3Harris Deal Didn't 'Merge' IP

By Andrew Karpan (February 8, 2023, 9:20 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Florida court's finding that the way lawyers drew up a roughly $35 billion "reverse triangular merger" between L3 Technologies and Harris Corp. worked around an intellectual property deal that Harris had signed with the developer of a method of using heat from radio frequencies to extract oil....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS