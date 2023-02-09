11th Circuit Ends Yearslong Florida Public Records Spat

By Jack Rodgers (February 9, 2023, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Florida town of Gulf Stream had probable cause to file lawsuits and bar complaints against residents and attorneys in response to their weaponization of the public records requests system and did not retaliate against those residents' First Amendment rights through those actions, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed in a Wednesday opinion....

