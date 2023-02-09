9th Circ. Hears COVID Suit Against Allianz 'Not Far-Fetched'

By Dorothy Atkins (February 9, 2023, 10:43 PM EST) -- An Oregon medical group urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive its COVID-19 business income-loss claims against an Allianz unit, arguing the business was forced to close because potential COVID-19 contamination in 2020 was akin to methamphetamine odors pervading a building and "this is not a far-fetched theory."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS