Hemp Co. Can't Trim Non-Party Payments From Sale Dispute

By Mike Curley (February 9, 2023, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge won't let a hemp company and its successors toss claims for payments to two men who are parties to a suit by WileyGreen LLC claiming they owe money for facilitating sales, saying the hemp company had not shown that WileyGreen is not the real party in interest in the suit....

