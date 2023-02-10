Investment Manager Guilty Of Paying Himself Clients' Money

By Sophia Dourou (February 10, 2023, 4:28 PM GMT) -- The former managing director of a pensions investment adviser was convicted at a London court on Friday of diverting hundreds of thousands of pounds of his clients' money into his company and personal bank accounts through an offshore investment vehicle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS