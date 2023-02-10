NY Atty Group Greenlit To Back Ex-Knicks Star In MSG Suit

By Andrea Keckley (February 10, 2023, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit, in a filing Friday, granted the New York State Trial Lawyers Association's request to participate in oral arguments in support of ex-Knicks player Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan over being thrown out of Madison Square Garden....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS