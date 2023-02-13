Texas' Medical Cannabis Program May Soon Be Sittin' Pretty

By Slates Veazey and Whitt Steineker (February 13, 2023, 3:39 PM EST) -- Texas is increasingly a purple political state. The motto of the state's capital city implores its citizens to keep it weird.[1] Recent polling shows that Texans overwhelmingly support medical cannabis.[2] Every one of Texas' neighboring states has a real medical cannabis program....

