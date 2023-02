Law360 Seeks Members For Its 2023 Editorial Boards

· Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Board meeting dates for 2023 are:

Law360 is looking for avid readers of our publications to serve as members of our 2023 editorial advisory boards.The purpose of the editorial advisory board is to get feedback from readers on how Law360 can improve its coverage and to provide our reporters with a pool of potential sources. All discussions from the advisory board calls are off the record.All participants will be asked to join one board conference call a year, which will generally be held on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, and to give occasional feedback to section editors via email about specific news coverage.On the annual conference call, participants will be asked to prepare two to three talking points and cases or trends in their practice areas to discuss. The more specific the suggestions are, the more helpful they will be to Law360 in planning coverage, so we ask that board members take some time prior to the meeting to consider their answers. We will also ask for suggestions on how we can improve our coverage.For the email feedback, section editors will reach out periodically to ask questions such as whether articles are of interest, if the newsletter should be organized differently and if coverage should be expanded or changed.You must currently subscribe to and read the relevant Law360 publication to serve on an editorial advisory board. If you served as a board member in 2022 or in prior years, you must reapply for this year's editorial boards and every year moving forward.If you are interested in serving on one of Law360's 2023 editorial advisory boards, please complete a briefand submit it byIf you have never used our awards platform, Award Force, you will need to create a free login. This site is unrelated to your Law360 account, and your login is separate from your login to the Law360 site. All participants must have an Award Force user account to apply for membership on our editorial boards. Simply click thisto register and apply for a board. Once you are registered and logged in, select Law360 2023 Editorial Boards from the dropdown menu and then choose the editorial board you are applying for from the next menu.Please refer to thefor more information. Should you have any other questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at newsroom@law360.com Access To Justice: Wednesday, 3/29Aerospace & Defense: Friday, 3/31Appellate: Tuesday, 4/4Banking: Tuesday, 4/18Bankruptcy: Wednesday, 4/19Benefits: Tuesday, 4/25California: Thursday, 4/27Cannabis: Tuesday, 5/2Capital Markets: Thursday, 5/4Competition: Tuesday, 5/9Compliance: Thursday, 5/11Connecticut: Wednesday, 5/10Consumer Protection: Tuesday, 5/16Cybersecurity & Privacy: Thursday, 5/18Delaware: Tuesday, 5/23Diversity & Inclusion: Thursday, 5/25Employment Authority Discrimination: Wednesday, 5/31Employment Authority Labor: Thursday, 6/1Employment Authority Wage & Hour: Wednesday, 6/7Energy: Wednesday, 6/21Environmental: Tuesday, 6/6Fintech: Wednesday, 6/14Florida: Tuesday, 6/13Georgia: Thursday, 6/15Government Contracts: Tuesday, 6/20Health Care: Thursday, 6/22Hospitality: Tuesday, 6/27Illinois: Thursday, 6/29Immigration: Wednesday, 7/5Insurance Authority General Liability: Thursday, 7/6Insurance Authority Property: Tuesday, 7/11Insurance Authority Specialty Lines: Thursday, 7/13In-House: Tuesday, 7/18Intellectual Property: Thursday, 7/20International Arbitration: Tuesday, 7/25International Trade: Thursday, 7/27Legal Ethics: Tuesday, 8/1Legal Industry: Thursday, 8/3Legal Tech: Tuesday, 8/8Life Sciences: Thursday, 8/10Massachusetts: Tuesday, 8/15Media & Entertainment: Thursday, 8/17Mergers & Acquisitions: Tuesday, 8/22Michigan: Thursday, 8/24Native American: Tuesday, 8/29New Jersey: Thursday, 8/31New York: Wednesday, 9/6North Carolina: Thursday, 9/7Pennsylvania: Tuesday, 9/12Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice: Thursday, 9/14Private Equity: Tuesday, 9/19Product Liability: Thursday, 9/21Project Finance: Tuesday, 9/26Securities: Thursday, 9/28Sports & Betting: Tuesday, 10/3Tax Authority Federal: Thursday, 10/5Tax Authority International: Wednesday, 10/11Tax Authority State & Local: Thursday, 10/12Telecommunications: Tuesday, 10/17Texas: Thursday, 10/19Transportation: Tuesday, 10/24Trials: Thursday, 10/26Washington (State): Tuesday, 10/31White Collar: Thursday, 11/2Best,Law360