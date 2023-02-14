FTC's GoodRx Action Highlights Risks For Digital Health Cos.

By Deborah Gersh, Jennifer Romig and Christine Moundas (February 14, 2023, 2:18 PM EST) -- On Feb. 1, in a first-of-its-kind enforcement action, the Federal Trade Commission alleged that GoodRx Holdings Inc., a telehealth and prescription drug discount provider, violated multiple laws, including the agency's health breach notification rule, or HBNR, by sharing sensitive customer information with Meta Platforms Inc., Google LLC, Criteo SA and other advertising platforms without its users' knowledge or consent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS