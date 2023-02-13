'Bad Faith' Warrants Tripling $13.5M Patent Verdict, Judge Told

By Daniel Ducassi (February 13, 2023, 9:49 PM EST) -- Sioux Steel is asking a judge to triple the $13.5 million jury award it won in December in its farm equipment patent suit against rival Prairie Land Millwright Services, saying that Prairie Land "made this case as difficult as they possibly could, demonstrating bad faith at every turn."...

