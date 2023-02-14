Travers Smith Loses Funds Duo To Simpson Thacher

By Ashish Sareen (February 14, 2023, 7:39 PM GMT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has boosted its London funds offerings to asset managers and institutional investors with the hire of two specialists from Travers Smith LLP, continuing a wave of exits from the U.K. firm's business....

