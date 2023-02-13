9th Circ. OKs Order Kicking Ticketmaster Antitrust Suit To Arb.

By Dorothy Atkins (February 13, 2023, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision to send to arbitration a proposed consumer class action accusing Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster of monopolizing the ticket sales business, rejecting the consumers' arguments that the terms didn't sufficiently identify the names of the parties and should be voided....

