9th Circ. Upholds No Coverage For Sheriff Discrimination Suit

By Shane Dilworth (February 13, 2023, 5:01 PM EST) -- An excess insurer isn't on the hook for costs a California county incurred defending a retaliation suit against employees in the sheriff's department, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, agreeing that a state law banning carriers from covering a policyholder's willful misconduct applies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS