Securities Group Wins Partial Invalidation Of ERISA Guidance

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 13, 2023, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday partially granted a securities industry group's request to invalidate guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor describing when retirement plan rollover recommendations constitute investment advice, finding that the policy contained in an FAQ document conflicted with federal benefits and administrative procedure laws. ...

