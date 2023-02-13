Judge Says DOL's Wage Suit Is 'Stuck In A Time-Warp'

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 13, 2023, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge slammed the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday for including temporary workers in a list of employees for whom it's seeking unpaid wages from a battery company, saying the now five-year-old suit is "stuck in a time-warp" less than a month before trial....

