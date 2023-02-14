Calif. Music Platform Sues Swiss Music Fintech Co. In Del.

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 14, 2023, 6:17 PM EST) -- Music technology platform SourceAudio Holdings LLC sued Swiss music fintech company Utopia Music AG in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging that Utopia had failed to follow through on a $26.5 million purchase agreement and is now in arrears to the tune of $37.26 million....

