Ex-Ga. Sheriff Gets 1.5 Years, Judge Says 'There Are Limits'

By Kelcey Caulder (March 14, 2023, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Former Georgia sheriff Victor Hill was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison in a decision the judge called "tragic," after the ex-lawman was convicted in October of violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County jail by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS