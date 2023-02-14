SRA Finds Attorneys Are Falling Short On Averting SLAPPs

By Marialuisa Taddia (February 14, 2023, 8:28 PM GMT) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority on Tuesday warned that attorneys are not doing enough to stop the profession from getting involved in SLAPPs, following its first-ever review into how well they understand their obligations to prevent the super-rich from using litigation to silence critics....

