'Ghost Cattle' Rancher Targets Tyson's Meat Market Power

By Lauren Berg (February 14, 2023, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Washington cattle rancher who defrauded Tyson Foods out of millions of dollars is now alleging the meat company holds so much market power in the Pacific Northwest that cattle feeders there have no choice but to sell their animals to Tyson in deals that unjustly benefit the company....

