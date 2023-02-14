Former Ga. County Official Gets Home Detention For Extortion

By Kelcey Caulder (February 14, 2023, 7:20 PM EST) -- A former commissioner of a county that includes part of Atlanta was sentenced to three years' probation and nine months of home detention on Tuesday, three months after a jury found her guilty of demanding money from a subcontractor on a $10 million wastewater treatment plant expansion project. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS