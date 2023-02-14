​​​​​​​Atlanta Says Landlord Waited Too Long To Fight Demolition

By Nate Beck (February 14, 2023, 3:37 PM EST) -- The city of Atlanta has told a Georgia federal court that the owner of an apartment complex failed to show that local officials wrongly ordered the property's demolition and argued the company waited two years too long to sue over the teardown....

