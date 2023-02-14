Ga. Doc Tells 11th Circ. Roundup Claims Not Barred

By Peter McGuire (February 14, 2023, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Georgia doctor urged the full Eleventh Circuit to stand by a panel ruling that his state claims against Monsanto Co. for failing to warn that the Roundup weed killer could cause his cancer was not preempted by federal regulations and his case could help regulators determine if the pesticide is carcinogenic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS