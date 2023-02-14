BALCA Lets N.C. Hotel Group Keep Pushing For H-2B Visas

By Brian Steele (February 14, 2023, 9:03 PM EST) -- A North Carolina hotel management company can get another shot at hiring 30 housekeeping staff under the H-2B visa program after a U.S. Department of Labor appeals board ruled that an interim regulation that is not in effect had been used to deny the company's request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS