European Commission Proposes Green Hydrogen Standards

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 14, 2023, 7:34 PM EST) -- The European Commission has released proposed rules to define what constitutes renewable hydrogen, otherwise known as green hydrogen, within the European Union, as the region propels its clean energy transition and moves away from relying on Russian fossil fuels....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS