DOL Gets Trial In ESOP Overpayment Row With RV Co.

By Emmy Freedman (February 14, 2023, 6:47 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge said there are too many unanswered questions in the U.S. Department of Labor's lawsuit accusing an RV company and its trustee of allowing its employee stock ownership plan to overpay for stock by $90 million, concluding a jury should hear the case....

