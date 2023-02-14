DOJ Antitrust Head Keen On 'Dimensions Of Competition'

By Bryan Koenig (February 14, 2023, 7:57 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division pushed back Tuesday on criticism that the Biden administration's ramped up enforcement campaign has been difficult to predict, arguing officials are providing clarity by basing their work on the current realities of competition, determined one market at a time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS