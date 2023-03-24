Security Biz Ex-Employees Say Noncompetes Are No Good

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 24, 2023, 3:44 PM GMT) -- Two ex-employees of an oil and gas security firm have hit back against the company's allegations that they breached their contracts when they left for greener pastures, saying that the firm's noncompete clause was too broad to be enforceable....

