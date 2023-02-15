FDIC Calls Out Crypto Exchange, 3 Others On 'Misleading' Info

By Jon Hill (February 15, 2023, 6:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Wednesday that it has told another cryptocurrency exchange and several other entities to stop giving "false and misleading" information to consumers about its deposit insurance coverage, the latest in an ongoing crackdown by the agency....

