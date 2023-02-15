County, Co. Tell Calif. Justices Detainees Can't Get Wages

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 15, 2023, 3:20 PM EST) -- California labor laws don't apply to pretrial detainees seeking unpaid wages for work they performed in a county jail, a correctional services company told the state Supreme Court, saying that California penal code, which doesn't require pay for incarcerated individuals, applies instead....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS