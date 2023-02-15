Contech Exec Asks 4th Circuit To Toss Bid-Rigging Conviction

By Aaron Keller (February 15, 2023, 7:24 PM EST) -- A former Contech Engineered Solutions executive convicted of participating in a scheme to rig bids has asked the Fourth Circuit to vacate his conviction, arguing that a trial judge incorrectly agreed with government assertions that the case involved per se violations of the Sherman Act and wrongly removed elements of the offense from the jury's consideration....

