Calif. Bar Faces Bid To Revive Exam ADA Suit At 9th Circ.

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 15, 2023, 10:44 PM EST) -- Counsel for an attorney alleging the State Bar of California discriminated by failing to provide adequate accommodations for his disabilities during a COVID-19-era bar exam urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive his claims, arguing the district court wrongly found the bar had sovereign immunity....

