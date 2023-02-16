5th Circ. Frees UnitedHealthcare From Doctors' Billing Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 16, 2023, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit tossed a lawsuit Thursday against UnitedHealthcare filed by Texas emergency care physician groups alleging the insurer underpaid them for services, citing the Texas Supreme Court's finding that state insurance laws on reimbursement rates didn't create an implied private right of action for providers....

