Omani Nail Co. Chides US Dumping Investigation Method

By Rae Ann Varona (February 17, 2023, 3:35 PM EST) -- An Omani steel nail producer has urged the Federal Circuit to reverse an order upholding the government's decision to reject certain data from its dumping investigation of Oman-origin nails, saying the decision hindered the government from calculating an accurate dumping margin....

