NatWest To Spend £800M On Buyback As Profit Soars

By Najiyya Budaly (February 17, 2023, 11:28 AM GMT) -- NatWest said on Friday that it will pay out as much as £800 million ($956 million) to buy back stock during the first half of 2023 as the British bank reported a 34% profit hike for 2022 — the result of surging interest rates....

