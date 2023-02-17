FCA Ruling 'Turned Law On Its Head,' Feds Tell Justices

By Elliot Weld (February 17, 2023, 5:55 PM EST) -- A set of qui tam whistleblowers told the U.S. Supreme Court Friday that the Seventh Circuit "turned the law on its head" when it shielded two pharmacy chains from False Claims Act claims after finding their compliance lapses were reasonable....

