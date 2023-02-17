Lengthy Delay Dooms LabMD Suit, FTC Attys Tell DC Circ.

By Allison Grande (February 17, 2023, 10:59 PM EST) -- Three Federal Trade Commission lawyers on Friday urged the D.C. Circuit to keep buried LabMD's lawsuit accusing them of launching a retaliatory investigation after the now-defunct cancer research company's CEO criticized them, arguing that the district court was "fully justified" in canning the dispute after LabMD waited more than three years to ask to amend its complaint. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS