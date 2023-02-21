Atty Banned After Running Practice 'In Shambolic Fashion'

By William Janes (February 21, 2023, 4:47 PM GMT) -- A tribunal has banned a solicitor who ran his practice in a "shambolic fashion" from managing a firm after he accepted more than 100 cases when he should have been closing his company down....

