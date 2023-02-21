White & Case-Advised Insurer Buys Swedish Rival

By Tom Fish (February 21, 2023, 2:55 PM GMT) -- Swedish insurance intermediary Säkra AB, which was recently bought by private equity firm Cinven Ltd., said on Tuesday it has acquired Stockholm-based high-value specialist insurance agency Brookfield Underwriting AB for an undisclosed price....

