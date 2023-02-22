Gov't's Anti-Strike Laws 'Not Fit For Purpose,' Regulator Says

By Alex Baldwin (February 21, 2023, 5:31 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s policy regulator said on Tuesday that a controversial bill looking to ensure minimum service levels for specific sectors during strikes is "not fit for purpose," calling on the government to further assess the impact of the burgeoning legislation....

