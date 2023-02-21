'Remorseful' Investment Pro Seeks To Avoid Prison

By Elliot Weld (February 21, 2023, 3:30 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts investment manager who admitted to misappropriating his client's funds has asked a federal judge to give him the two-year probation sentence that he and prosecutors agreed upon, saying he was swift to accept responsibility and is remorseful for his behavior....

