Jackson, Sotomayor Bemoan Cert Denial In Faulty Atty Case

By Phillip Bantz (February 21, 2023, 4:21 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a convicted armed robber whose attorney failed to initiate plea talks with prosecutors, with Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor lamenting what they called a missed opportunity to resolve a circuit split....

