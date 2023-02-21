BREAKING: Justices Reject Parodist's Case Against Ohio Cops

By Eric Heisig (February 21, 2023, 11:33 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not hear the appeal of a man who claimed his civil rights were violated after he was arrested, prosecuted and acquitted for creating a fake Facebook page for the Parma, Ohio, police department....

