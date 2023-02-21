Outcome Ex-Growth Chief Says Bad Business Was 'Pervasive'

By Lauraann Wood (February 21, 2023, 11:18 PM EST) -- A former sales and growth chief for Outcome Health testified Tuesday that bad business practices were "pervasive" throughout the company and that he participated in them because even though Outcome was overselling its inventory, he always thought it was "going to get there."...

