'Anne Of Green Gables' Musical Wants TM Threats Shot Down

By Dani Kass (February 21, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- A musical production of the 1908 children's classic "Anne of Green Gables" on Tuesday urged a New York federal court to shut down another production's trademark claims, saying that, since the book is in the public domain, it would be equivalent to claiming ownership of Shakespeare's works....

