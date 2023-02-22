Gov't Urged To Review UK State Pension 'Triple Lock'

By Martin Croucher (February 22, 2023, 3:12 PM GMT) -- The government should review the so-called triple lock on increases in the annual state pension rather than try to balance its books by raising the national retirement age sooner, a policy adviser told a group of lawmakers on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS